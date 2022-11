Local

Investment of $20 million coming to West Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government will invest $20 million to improve infrastructure on the city’s west side.

The Department of Public Works and and Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the project Monday.

The money will go to improve West Washington Street between Holt Road and Lynhurst Drive.

The project includes repaving, sidewalk improvements, and stormwater upgrades. Construction will start in 2025.