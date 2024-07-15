INvets assists veterans with career opportunities in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transitioning from military service to civilian life can be challenging, but INvets is dedicated to helping veterans find career opportunities and build a life in Indiana.

Blaine Zimmerman, president and CEO of INvets, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about the organization’s mission.

“We assist veterans every step of the way, from finding their first career to locating the right community for their families,” Zimmerman said. “We’re also there to help them find volunteer opportunities and ways to stay active in their communities.”

Zimmerman highlighted Indiana’s diverse living options and career opportunities in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, the tech sector, and logistics. “Whether you prefer rural, suburban, or urban living, Indiana offers affordable homes and great school systems,” he said. “It’s a fantastic place to raise a family.”

INvets partners with 650 companies statewide that actively seek to hire veterans. The organization supports veterans through the job search process, providing coaching, interview preparation, and advocacy. “We stay with them throughout the entire process, offering emotional support and encouragement,” Zimmerman noted.

In addition to helping veterans, INvets also supports their families. “We assist spouses in finding careers and provide information about school systems and community involvement opportunities,” Zimmerman said. “Our clients are very engaged and eager to be part of the community.”

Zimmerman emphasized that no one is left behind. INvets ensures that veterans and their families have the resources they need to thrive in all 92 counties of Indiana.

For those interested in supporting INvets, there are opportunities to volunteer, donate, and even apply for open positions within the organization. “We are passionate about what we do, and it makes a real impact on veterans and our Indiana communities,” Zimmerman said.

Veterans seeking resources can click here. For more information, watch the full interview above.