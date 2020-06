IPL Downtown Freedom Fest canceled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Downtown Freedom Fest has been canceled.

The July 4 festival and fireworks display won’t happen in 2020.

Officials cite social distancing and health concerns, along with “deployment of financial resources” as the main reasons.

Indianapolis joins a long list of central Indiana communities to cancel July 4 festivities, including Westfield, Greenwood, Beech Grove and Anderson.