IPL, Duke reporting thousands without power

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many in and around the Indianapolis area are likely experiencing power outages Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Duke was reporting more than 7,400 people without power while IPL said more than 2,700 of their customers did not have power.

We have a High Wind Warning from I-70 and points north and a Wind Advisory for I-70 and points south. Both of those go until 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Winds are expected to be sustained from 30-35 mph while gusts could be pushing 50-60 mph.

