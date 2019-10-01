IPL suspends light display on its Monument Circle headquarters

The IPL Lights display Sept. 18, 2019, on Monument Circle feature a red ribbon in honor of National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Power and Light)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lights at the Indianapolis Power & Light headquarters on Monument Circle have celebrated NCAA championships, thanked former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and observed other special occasions.

For now, those lights have faded to black.

The windows of the 10-story IPL building have been lit in colors to create lettering and symbols for various events and observations around Indianapolis. The statement did not indicate how long the signature light display has been operating.

IPL issued a statement Tuesday saying the lights have been suspended in support of plans for the Shining a Light project on Monument Circle.

The nonprofit Downtown Indy Inc. and the Indiana War Memorials Commission shared details Sept. 10 about Shining a Light, a $7.6 million project funded by the Lilly Endowment. The project launching Nov. 9 will present a nightly 5-minute program in red, white and blue. LED lights are being placed on top of surrounding buildings and around the Circle.