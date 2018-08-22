IPL warns customers of payment scam

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Power & Light Company website)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - There is a scam going around targeting Indianapolis Power & Light customers, according to IPL.

IPL says they have recently received an increased number of reports of payment scams.

The company says most of the scam reports have been directed at businesses.

IPL says customers have reportedly received calls from individuals saying they work for IPL and then proceed to threaten customers with the disconnection of service if payment is not made immediately.

However, the company says this is not protocol and if IPL does call customers, they would have specific customer and bill information.

