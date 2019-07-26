IPS approves contract for new superintendent Aleesia Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Thursday unanimously voted to approve the superintendent contract for Aleesia Johnson.

The approval makes Johnson the first African-American woman to lead the district.

Johnson had been serving as interim superintendent since December, when Lewis B. Ferebee left the position to become chancellor of Washington D.C. schools. 

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve and encouraged by the team of phenomenal and talented people we’ve built across the district from the classroom to the boardroom,” said Aleesia Johnson. “I commit to do everything I can to lead our team with an urgent and laser-like focus to create the best learning environment for all children.”

Johnson has held a number of previous roles throughout the district, including her recent role as deputy superintendent for academics.

