IPS begins final phase of reopening plans amid rising COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More students are returning to the classroom at Indianapolis Public Schools on Monday as the district enters its final phase of their reopening plan.

All students in grades 4 -12 can return to in-person learning, but grades 7 -12 will begin a hybrid schedule. That schedule follows Marion County Public Health Department guidelines and allows for students to be in the classroom two days a week and remote for the other three days.

Students in grades pre-K – 3 returned to the classroom two weeks ago but spent last week in remote learning for the district’s formerly scheduled fall break.

There continues to be a remote option for families, but superintendent Aleesia Johnson said on Monday morning that the majority of families are opting to send students back to school.

Despite precautions like assigned seating on busses, no water fountains and masks, IPS is asking families to read all communication thoroughly and do their part in keeping schools safe.

“We have a list of those symptoms, COVID-19 symptoms. Make sure that they are checking with their student every morning to make sure they are not exhibiting any of those symptoms and if so, to please keep them home so we can again keep our staff and students as safe as possible,” said Johnson.

Johnson emphasized that the district is closely following the data as Indiana faces a rise in COVID-19 cases and is prepared to pivot back to remote learning, but also is asking the community to continue wearing masks.

IPS will provide a State of the District update virtually on Oct. 28.