IPS bus involved in crash; 5 students, 2 adults on board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, five students and two adults were on the bus when it collided with a vehicle at 25th and Dearborn streets.

IMPD said “complaints of pain and soreness have been reported.”

All seven of the occupants, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene said a stop sign was missing from the intersection.