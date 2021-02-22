Local

IPS bus involved in crash; 5 students, 2 adults on board

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Public Schools bus was involved in a crash on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, five students and two adults were on the bus when it collided with a vehicle at 25th and Dearborn streets.

IMPD said “complaints of pain and soreness have been reported.”

All seven of the occupants, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene said a stop sign was missing from the intersection.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Dominion sues MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion

National /

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Minority-owned tech company collecting coats for Wheeler Mission

Local /

IU study highlights pandemic hardships on Indiana moms, conflict with couples

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.