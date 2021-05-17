Local

IPS buses could experience delays due to North Split closure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public School buses could see delays as the North Split is shutdown.

The district said all buses that normally travel through it have been rerouted, but could be delayed up to 10-15 minutes as bus drivers navigate through the detours.

Administrators said they will closely monitor the situation and adjust as needed.

Those families with impacted students have been notified.

It’s also important for parents who drive their kids to and from school to know about this closure as well.

For questions, families can call the IPS Service Center at 317-226-4000.