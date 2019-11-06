IPS cancels classes for ‘Red for Ed Action Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools have canceled classes for the “Red for Ed Action Day” on November 19 and declared the day a professional development day.

The school district is joining others in support of teachers who are planning to attend the rally at the Indiana Statehouse.

The Indiana State Teachers Association is encouraging teachers to flood the statehouse for the rally.

State lawmakers will be there getting organized for the general assembly. Teachers want lawmakers to make them, their students and schools a priority in the upcoming session.

According to IPS, the previously scheduled teacher professional development day on April 17, 2020, will now be a regular school day with student attendance.