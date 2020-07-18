IPS delays start of school year, will start Aug. 17

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The school year will begin a little later for Indianapolis Public Schools.

The 2020-2021 school year for IPS will now start on Aug. 17, 2020.

The school system announced the move Saturday following a vote of the IPS Board of School Commissioners.

IPS released the following statement following the move:

In an update earlier this week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kristina Box shared the number of COVID-19 cases in the state were rising and announced a decision to freeze the state at Stage 4.5 for an additional two weeks. In light of that update, the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners voted at its annual retreat on Saturday, July 18, to delay the start of school for two weeks — to Monday, Aug. 17. “As I’ve acknowledged all along, this is a fluid situation and we will remain flexible,” said IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson. “My job as superintendent is to look at all of the data from state and local health and government officials to make the best decision for our students and staff about the new school year. The decision to delay the opening of school by two weeks gives our community more time to ensure we are turning the tide on the number of positive COVID-19 cases and confirm we are doing the right thing.” When school starts Aug. 17, the current plan remains in place to provide both in-person learning and full-time remote learning options for families. The delay will also give families more time to decide which learning option will work best for their child. The district will also reopen the Full-Time Remote Learning Registration Form to allow families interested in our remote learning program to sign up before school begins. “I want to personally thank our IPS family for their continued understanding as we navigate these challenging times and make decisions in the best interest for the health and safety of our students and staff,” said Johnson



This comes as many debate whether to send children and teachers back into the classroom during the worldwide pandemic.

On Saturday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 855 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

Currently, Indiana has 55,654 COVID-19 cases, with more than 12,000 of those in Marion County.