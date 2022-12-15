Local

IPS delays vote on second referendum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools has decided to delay the vote on the second of two referendums in its school restructuring plan.

The delay means the new board members elected in November will vote on its fate.

The board last week approved putting the first of the two referendums on the May 2023 ballot.

“The specifics of the operating referendum are still under consideration as we continue conversations with our partners. We remain committed to continued transparency and to delivering on our Rebuilding Stronger plan and earning our community’s support,” said Marc Ransford, media relations manager for IPS.

The Stand for Children Indiana’s Executive Director Justin Ohlemiller, issued a statement Thursday in response to IPS board commissioners removing the operating referendum from the meeting agenda:

“We appreciate Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson and the IPS board for removing the referendum from tonight’s agenda. With a major investment like this, which taxpayers will be asked to pay meaningful dollars on the promise of improved opportunities for IPS students, it’s critical that we get this right. That means ensuring the funding is shared to benefit every IPS student equally, no matter what type of school they attend. There’s certainly more work ahead to address concerns that have been voiced these last few weeks. That work will hopefully be made easier by giving parents and community partners more time to ask questions and share feedback on the referendum. We look forward to the ongoing discussions between the district, parents, school leaders and community partners. We remain hopeful that changes can be made that will allow our organization to eventually get behind this major investment in IPS. The dialogue over the next few weeks will be crucial.”

The Action Session will be livestreamed on the IPS website and on the IPS Facebook page Thursday at 6 p.m.