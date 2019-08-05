IPS encourages students to ‘git up’ for new school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 30,000 students are expected to head back to Indianapolis Public Schools on Monday. Superintendent Aleesia Johnson has encouraged students to a “Git Up” dance challenge.

The school district posted the video to Facebook and Twitter hoping students would see it before the start of school.

Super fun making this w/an all-star cast of #TeamIPS members! Massive thx to Ms. Jackson, Mr. Shults, Mrs. Kulchik, Mr. Nardo, Mrs. Juarez, Mr. Law, Mr. Franklin, Ms. Franklin, & Mr. Shorter. Ready to #gitup tomorrow & welcome our students back!🤠❤😆 https://t.co/5wXWROD3Mh — Aleesia Johnson (@AleesiaLJohnson) August 4, 2019

Superintendent Johnson is dancing with elementary, middle and high school principals.

Ahead of the new year, the school district made a major announcement at the beginning of the summer. They’re receiving a $650,000 grant from Salesforce to help with professional development programs.

It will help new teachers transition to the classroom and help individual schools.

Also this year, the IPS Safety and Modernization project will continue and be finished by August 2020.

It includes classroom safety upgrades like doors and locks, new radios for emergency communication and enhanced exterior lighting.

The school district is hoping the Red Line will reduce transportation costs by encouraging high school students to take it instead of the yellow bus service.

Students will get a free bus pass which will be incorporated into their student ID and will be effective seven days a week.