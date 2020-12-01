IPS expands free meal distribution with evening pickup hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools announced Monday that its free meal options for students and families is expanding with evening pickup hours through IPS Food Service and Gleaners.

The IPS food service team will provide multiple days’ worth of prepackaged breakfasts and lunches from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for students during remote-learning days for the coronavirus pandemic. The nighttime hours are an addition to the daytime pickup hours from 8-10 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.

Meals are available at multiple school sites to any child 18 and younger regardless of enrollment in IPS.

Families also can pick up a Gleaners Family Meal Box of groceries at selected schools during the evening pick-up hours.

Meals and boxes are distributed via drive-thru in the parking lot of each school as the door number listed.

Starting Tuesday and through the second week of January, meal distribution will be held from:

8-10 a.m. and noon 3 p.m., 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Tuesdays, students will receive three days’ worth of meals.

On Thursdays, students will receive two days’ worth of meals.

On both days, families can also receive a Gleaners Family Meal Box from 6-7 p.m. only.

Meal distribution locations for student meals and Gleaners food boxes from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 7

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 1

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 9

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 5

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 6

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 8

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 6

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 5

Meal distribution locations for student meals only from 8-10 a.m. and noon-3 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 6

Arlington Middle School | 4825 N. Arlington Ave. | Door 8

Brookside School 54 | 3150 E. 10th St. | Door 8

Carl Wilde School 79 | 5002 W. 34th St. | Door 11

Center for Inquiry School 70 | 510 46th St. | Door 7

Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 5

Clarence Farrington School 61 |4326 Patricia St. | Door 7

Cold Spring School | 3650 Cold Spring Road | Door 6

Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 7

Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 6

Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 11

Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9

Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 1

George W. Julian School 57 | 5435 E. Washington St. | Door 7

George Washington Carver School 87 | 2411 Indianapolis Ave. | Door 6

George Washington High School | 2215 W. Washington St. | Door 2

Harshman Middle School | 1501 E. 10th St. | Door 6

IPS | Butler Laboratory School 60 | 3330 N. Pennsylvania St. | Door 6

James A. Garfield School 31 | 301 Lincoln St. | Door 2

James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 10th St. | Door 8

Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 8

Paul I. Miller School 114 | 2251 Sloan Ave. | Door 7

Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods 99 | 5801 E. 30th St. | Door 10

Sidener Academy for High Ability Students | 2424 Kessler Blvd. | Door 6

William McKinley School 39 | 1733 Spann Ave. | Door 9

