IPS giving away toys, winters clothes and school supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is partnering with several organizations to help hand out toys, winter clothes and supplies.
The next giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17.
The Indianapolis Colts is helping the district pass out clothes, hats and gloves.
Indy Backpack Attack will help supply backpacks, toiletries and school supplies.
Homework kits will be passed out with the help of Teachers’ Treasures.
All items are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The holiday giveaway is set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:
- Anna Brochhausen School 88 | 5801 E. 16th St. | Door 11
- Charles Warren Fairbanks School 105 | 8620 Montery Road | Door 8
- Christian Park School 82 | 4700 English Ave. | Door 9
- Daniel Webster School 46 | 1450 S. Reisner St. | Door 5
- Eleanor Skillen | 1410 Wade St. | Door 10
- Ernie Pyle School 90 | 3351 W. 18th St. | Door 9
- Francis W. Parker School 56 | 2352 N. Columbia Ave. | Door 8
- James Whitcomb Riley | 150 W. 40th St. | Door 1
- Meredith Nicholson School 96 | 3651 N. Kiel Ave. | Door 5