IPS giving away toys, winters clothes and school supplies

Photo of IPS. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is partnering with several organizations to help hand out toys, winter clothes and supplies.

The next giveaway is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Indianapolis Colts is helping the district pass out clothes, hats and gloves.

Indy Backpack Attack will help supply backpacks, toiletries and school supplies.

Homework kits will be passed out with the help of Teachers’ Treasures.

Trending Headlines

All items are on a first-come, first-served basis.

The holiday giveaway is set for 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations: