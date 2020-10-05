IPS gradually welcomes students back to classrooms for in-person learning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time in months, some students were physically back in classrooms Monday at Indianapolis Public Schools during the coronavius pandemic.

Chloe Seats, 7, already started first-grade online, but Monday was the first time she’s ever had in-person classes at her elementary school. It felt “great!” she said.

Her mother, Crystal Seats, had mixed emotions. “She’s ready. I’m ready. We’ve been out of school for six months, so it’s exciting and nerve-racking at the same time” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the virus, I don’t know what to expect. We’re gonna try it. If it doesn’t work out, we’re gonna go back to e-learning,” Crystal Seats said.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 3 on Monday were back in class, in person, after months of online learning. Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, told News 8 Monday morning, “Our families have certainly done an excellent job of supporting the children at home. I think for a great deal of them. They’re ready to have them back in school buildings today. We’re excited to welcome them.”

Michele Huth made sure to hug her kids goodbye Monday morning at Daniel Webster School 46. At this school, anyone who needed a face mask was given one on the way into the building.

“I’m feeling good,” Huth said. “I’m not as stressed like I was when it first started.”

Byron Baldwin reminded his daughter about the best safety practices since she’s inside with her classmates and teachers. “Make sure you wash your hands constantly. Stay distanced, of course, and just do your school work,” Baldwin said.

In the week of Oct. 19, all IPS students with some exceptions will return to their classrooms as part of an In-Person Learning Plan available in both English and Spanish.