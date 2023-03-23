IPS graduation rates increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Graduation rates have been steadily increasing for Indianapolis Public Schools over the last two years.

A variety of recent programs have contributed to improved academics and better support for teachers.

IPS has achieved steady growth in graduation rates while state graduation rates have slightly declined. In 2022, the IPS rate increased to 80% while the state average fell to 86.6%.

“Students are monitored through a steady cadence of reports shared with our schools, including freshman and sophomore on-track data along with predictive graduation data,” Smith said. “We are also ramping up rigor using the SAT Suite of Assessments coupled with students’ access to Khan Academy to support their academic and test preparedness. Students are engaging in SAT classroom prompts and SAT boot camps to bolster test scores.” Rodney W. Smith, IPS director of post-secondary planning

Other positive data for IPS schools include: