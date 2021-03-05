IPS high schools, middle schools to return to all in-person learning April 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools will return to all in-person learning in its high schools and middle schools after spring break on April 5, the superintendent said in a video message sent via Vimeo and Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Middle and high school students are now on a hybrid model to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The in-person classes will require all to wear masks and maintain 3 feet of social distancing. A “strong contact-tracing protocol” also will be in place, the superintendent said.

Families in all grades that have opted for remote learning can change to in-class learning for the final quarter of the school year, but they must inform their schools by March 12. Students who are doing in-class learning can also change to remote learning.

Innovation schools in the IPS district may follow different guidelines, the superintendent said.

IPS elementary schools had already returned to in-person learning.

A message about the changes is posted on the IPS website.