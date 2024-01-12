IPS, Indianapolis celebrate in advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools and the Indianapolis city government on Friday had separate celebrations in advance of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

IPS Office of Racial Equity and Inclusion

The IPS Office of Racial Equity and Inclusion hosted its 43rd annual tribute to the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader. The event happened at Crispus Attucks High School. State Rep. Cherrish Pryor gave the keynote address. Those who attended reflected on King’s legacy.

The office’s director, Patricia Payne, said, “We are just very excited for our students to hear this message because it’s up to them now to continue the legacy and the life and the lessons Dr. King taught us. It is up to them now to continue it.”

IPS schools will be closed Monday for the national holiday.

Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development

The Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development celebrated, honored, and commemorated the life and legacy of King.

John Girton, a pastor and the executive vice president and chief of staff at Martin University, said, “Certainly, I do not take it lightly, the weightiness of remembering such a great man, a great minister, a great servant. Do I have a witness? A great activist, a great leader, and also a great scholar.”

The ceremony also celebrated the announcement of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Impact Award. The city recognized community leader and former NFL player Emil Ekiyor with the honor.

From left to right: Emil Ekiyor, David Fredricks, John E. Girton Jr., and Joseph Hogsett. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development)