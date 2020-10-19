IPS is reopening their classrooms for all students this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools is reopening their classrooms for all students this week.

Students in grades 4-12 are transitioning from remote to in-person learning starting Monday morning.

All Pre-K through sixth grade students who chose in-person learning will be in class Monday through Friday, but students in grades 7-12 will return to class on a hybrid model.

Students whose last names start with A-K will be in class Monday and Tuesday. Students whose last names start with L-Z will be in class Thursday and Friday.

This is the final phase for children returning to the classroom after several weeks of remote learning.

Angelia Moore told News 8 she’s nervous for her son to return.

“Are all parents going to be diligent in making sure if their kiddos are sick that they stay home?” Moore asked.

Moore thinks it’s the best decision for her son’s learning and trusts the school district will keep him safe although it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We want him to have as much of a normal educational experience as possible. We know that the school and the district are both are doing their due diligence in safety and protocols and having protective gear in place,” mentioned Moore.

IPS administration says students and staff will be required to wear masks or face shields at all times, at least one reusable mask will be provided to each student. Touchless water fountains are being installed and reusable water bottles will be made available.

Parents are being asked to inform their children of the new safety measures in place.

“He’s not been around more than probably 20 people since March and so just going back into the school building being around people just making sure he remembers his mask etiquette, his hand washing,” said Moore.

Those students who have opted to remain remote will continue with virtual learning, but Moore said having her son back into the classroom is well overdue.

“He’s done pretty well with his e-learning, but having the instructor in front of him keeping him on track so he doesn’t get distracted or wander off through the house or e-learning hub makes a difference,” Moore added.

IPS spokesperson Alpha Garrett said 80% of all its students will be back to in-person learning this week.

Click here for the full IPS Back To School Plan.

