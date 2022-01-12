IPS moving 8 schools to remote learning for rest of week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight schools within Indianapolis Public Schools are moving to fully remote learning Thursday and Friday, the district announced Wednesday.
The schools that will be remote for the remainder of the week are:
- Arlington Middle School
- Harshman Middle School
- Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28
- Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)
- Arsenal Technical High School
- Crispus Attucks High School
- George Washington High School
- Shortridge High School
IPS attributed the decision to staff absences, due in part to COVID-19.
The district does not have school Monday or Tuesday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a professional development day.
It expects the schools to be back in person when classes resume after the break.