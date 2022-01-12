Local

IPS moving 8 schools to remote learning for rest of week

At least 36 students signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 5, 2022, at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight schools within Indianapolis Public Schools are moving to fully remote learning Thursday and Friday, the district announced Wednesday.

The schools that will be remote for the remainder of the week are:

  • Arlington Middle School
  • Harshman Middle School
  • Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28
  • Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)
  • Arsenal Technical High School
  • Crispus Attucks High School
  • George Washington High School
  • Shortridge High School

IPS attributed the decision to staff absences, due in part to COVID-19.

The district does not have school Monday or Tuesday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a professional development day.

It expects the schools to be back in person when classes resume after the break.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Chef Amy shares health benefits of plant-based diet, shares recipes for people, dogs

Life.Style.Live! /

Midnight Star to headline concert celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Vogue Theater, Damon Karl to open show

Life.Style.Live! /

Behind the scenes of WISH-TV’s ‘All Indiana Bets’: Sports betting show offers good info, lots of fun

Life.Style.Live! /

ISDH: 15,091 new COVID-19 cases, 125 new deaths; record number of hospitalizations

Vaccine Central /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.