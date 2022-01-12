Local

IPS moving 8 schools to remote learning for rest of week

At least 36 students signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 5, 2022, at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight schools within Indianapolis Public Schools are moving to fully remote learning Thursday and Friday, the district announced Wednesday.

The schools that will be remote for the remainder of the week are:

Arlington Middle School

Harshman Middle School

Henry W. Longfellow Medical/STEM Middle School 28

Northwest Middle School (including Newcomer)

Arsenal Technical High School

Crispus Attucks High School

George Washington High School

Shortridge High School

IPS attributed the decision to staff absences, due in part to COVID-19.

The district does not have school Monday or Tuesday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a professional development day.

It expects the schools to be back in person when classes resume after the break.