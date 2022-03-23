Local

IPS offering bonuses, free mental health resources to staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools has announced plans to offer short- and long-term support for teachers and staff across the district.

The initiatives include bonuses for all staff, a partnership with online and mobile therapy platform Talkspace to provide no-cost professional mental health support, and new opportunities for remote work and flexible teaching roles.

“Together, these investments add up to a bold new vision for the next decade of teaching, learning and working in Indianapolis Public Schools,” Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent, said in a statement Tuesday. “At IPS we are dedicated to proving what’s possible for staff and students as we chart a new and progressive path in education.”

IPS staff will receive bonuses of $1,000 in the fall of 2022 and fall of 2023 semesters as well as a $1,500 bonus during the spring 2023 semester.

$15 million in funding for the support initiatives will come from the $213.5 million the school district received from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.