IPS parents to discuss equal learning opportunities for students of color

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Parents whose children attend Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will discuss steps the district can take to improve academic achievement compared to white students.

A few parents from Stand for Children, a non-profit education advocacy group, will release their vision on changes the district should make virtually at 10:30 am.

The Indiana Department of Education released data that shows only 7% of black students and 11% of Latino students passed both the English and math sections of the state’s ILEARN exam.

Parent and mother of two, Irma Perdomo, who doesn’t speak much English spoke with News 8 with a translator who said Perdomo believes the pandemic has further widened the gap between white and minority students. She believes it’s because many are already at an economic disadvantage whether families lack access to the internet, technology or don’t speak English. Perdomo said it has been a challenge for her family and teachers to navigate through e-learning.

Stand For Children created an action plan for IPS administration to help close the opportunity gap. It provides suggestions like equal funding for all schools within the district and hiring more minority teachers.

IPS communications manager Carrie Black told News 8 that administration has acknowledged that the pandemic has impacted student achievement nationally and IPS.

Black also said the district will be using some of the latest round of federal stimulus funding to address learning loss by including high-dosage tutoring, Saturday academies and summer school.

IPS released this statement below: