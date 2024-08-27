IPS provides list of heat-related measures to ensure student, staff safety during heat wave
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With extreme heat taking over this week, Indianapolis Public Schools has implemented several heat-related measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.
These strategies include closely monitoring and optimizing ventilation systems, adjusting schedules to avoid peak heat times (when necessary), providing access to hydration stations, and closely monitoring students and staff for signs of heat-related distress.
- Adjust blinds to deflect sunlight and reduce heat.
- Utilize ceiling fans and other types of fans.
- Provide extra water and water breaks; allow water bottles.
- Move children to cooler areas when space is available.
- Limit athletics and restrict outdoor activities (moving practices indoors).
- Relax the dress code appropriately.
IPS has also included a few tips for parents to help keep their children safe:
- Dress your child in cool, lightweight clothing.
- Ensure your child is well-hydrated, providing a water bottle to drink from while walking to and from school, and gets adequate rest.
- Avoid hot foods and heavy meals as they add heat to the body.
