IPS requiring masks for unvaccinated students; vaccinated students may opt out

Students in Indianapolis Public Schools returned to in-class instruction on Oct. 5, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Tuesday announced their COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 school year.

Fully vaccinated students and staff are allowed to opt out of wearing masks by voluntarily providing proof of vaccination. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask indoors.

Masks will be required for everyone on IPS buses in accordance with the Transportation Security Administration mandate. All visitors must wear masks as well.

