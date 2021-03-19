IPS students write welcome letters to NCAA athletes for March Madness

IPS students wrote welcome letters to NCAA athletes for March Madness. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Public Schools)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March Madness is upon us and the NCAA athletes aren’t the only ones celebrating the excitement in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Public Schools students in grades 3-6 at William McKinley School have been writing welcome letters to athletes, encouraging them to enjoy their time in the city and wishing them luck in their games.

“I hope to see you make lots of dunks, threes, and blocks,” one student wrote.

“Indiana is the basketball capital,” another student penned. “We have really good food, pretty parks.”

Students in Julie Nash’s 5th grade class were among those who wrote the welcome letters.

“I really hope these letters put a smile on the student-athletes’ faces,” said Nash. “I also hope it reminds them that little boys and girls look up to them as role models.”

Also in celebration of March Madness in Indianapolis, the IPS Foundation and Visit Indy have partnered to sell limited edition t-shirts commemorating the Big Dance in Indy.

Proceeds from the shirt sales will benefit the IPS Foundation, supporting IPS students and teachers with teaching and learning resources.

Read some of the letters from students below: