IPS superintendent addresses crash that killed 7-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson released a video message Saturday morning addressing the death of a 7-year-old who was hit by a vehicle in a school zone Tuesday.

Johnson says she’s devastated by the loss of Hannah Crutchfield, a first grader at George W. Julian School, and said it’s important for the school community to support each other during this heartbreaking time.

“Please, in everything we do, we must take care of one another,” she said. “We most consider each other. We must act with love and lead with empathy, especially in these hardest of moments.”

Crutchfield’s mother and a crossing guard were also struck by the vehicle at the intersection of Washington St. and Ritter Ave.

The crossing guard was released from the hospital earlier this week.

An update on the mother’s condition has not been provided.