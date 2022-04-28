Local

IPS, tech firm team up with goal to boost extracurricular participation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools and a local tech company on Thursday announced a partnership to bring more after-school programs to students and their families.

The goal of IPS’ effort with AfterSchool HQ is to increase student participation in all extracurricular activities by 40%, although the announcement did not provide numbers on current participation in IPS after-school activities.

The effort is to begin in the fall.

AfterSchool HQ was designed to help parents and families more easily find and sign up for the district’s variety of extracurricular activities in one place online.

IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says in a statement that the effort is another way IPS is working to improve the lives of students and their families. “We know that increased access to these programs provides additional supervision for students after school, keeping them safe, and also leads to improved social and emotional skills and better grades,” her statement said.

AfterSchool HQ was founded by Darye Henry, its chief executive officer, and San Pathak, its chief operations officer. Their company also will help IPS to vet after-school program providers.