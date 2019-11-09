IPS to feature schools at Sunday showcase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are just two days away from Indianapolis Public School’s showcase of schools.

Students at the Cold Spring School coded and built this robot, along with tasks it can do, by hand in class.

“They have a robotics club here that is ranked nationally,” Kate Escher, a Cold Spring parent explained Friday.

In fact, a 5-year-old taught News 8’s David Williams how to code a small robot Friday.

All of this is just a sample of what children are learning at Environmental Studies Magnet school, the Cold Spring School.

“We are integrating both concepts of the environmental science and the STEM into that. We sit on 39 acres of land. We’re here on the north end of Marian University’s campus. We have the woods, a stream,” Cody Stipes, the school’s principal said Friday.

Escher found out about the school a few years ago, at the IPS showcase of schools.

“I think it’s so important to see what options IPS has,” Escher explained.

Kate’s 6-year-old daughter, Lilly, just started kindergarten here in August.



“Lilly has already started the junior robotics program,” Escher said.

On the environmental side, students regularly explore a large creek and waterfall at least three times a week.

There are a couple miles of hiking trails for students, too.

“I like the trails,” Escher’s daughter, Lilly, said.

There are even goats and chickens that the students help to care for.

“They learn environmental stewardship. How to take care of the environment, while interacting with the environment. Really, we want them to take those STEM fields and we want them to apply the environmental side or the environmental responsibility we have,” said David Petty, an Environmental Science teacher at the Cold Spring School.

Escher said she’s glad she went to the showcase.

“It was eye opening,” Kate Escher explained. “We never would’ve found out about Cold Spring.”

The showcase of schools is Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.