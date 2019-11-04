IPS to hold 6 town hall meetings about district priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting town hall meetings around the district to talk about long-term strategic priorities and hear from the community.
According to IPS, six priorities will serve as the foundation for its “new long-term strategic plan”:
- Student-Centered Teaching & Learning
- High-Performing Team
- Racial Equity Mindset
- School-Centered Central Services
- Engaged Families, Team & Partners
- Sustainable Finances and Operations
Translators and free child care will be offered at each meeting. Community members are not limited to the meeting in their part of the district and can attend whatever meeting suits their schedule. Registration to the meetings is encouraged but not required, IPS said.
The meetings each begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include time for presentation, discussion and feedback.
List of meetings and locations, with links to register:
- Monday: District 1, hosted by Commissioner Michael O’Connor
Arsenal Technical High School, 1500 E. Michigan St.
- Wednesday: District 2, hosted by Commissioner Venita Moore
Arlington Middle School, 4825 N. Arlington Ave.
- Thursday: District 3, hosted Commissioner Evan Hawkins
Shortridge High School, 3401 N. Meridian St.
- Friday: District 4, hosted by Commissioner Diane Arnold
George Washington High School, 2215 W. Washington St.
- Nov. 13: District 5, hosted by Commissioner Taria Slack.
Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St.
- Nov. 14: At-Large, hosted by commissioners Susan Collins and Elizabeth Gore.
Lew Wallace School 107, 3307 Ashway Drive.