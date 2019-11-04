IPS to hold 6 town hall meetings about district priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting town hall meetings around the district to talk about long-term strategic priorities and hear from the community.

According to IPS, six priorities will serve as the foundation for its “new long-term strategic plan”:

Student-Centered Teaching & Learning

High-Performing Team

Racial Equity Mindset

School-Centered Central Services

Engaged Families, Team & Partners

Sustainable Finances and Operations

Translators and free child care will be offered at each meeting. Community members are not limited to the meeting in their part of the district and can attend whatever meeting suits their schedule. Registration to the meetings is encouraged but not required, IPS said.

The meetings each begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include time for presentation, discussion and feedback.

List of meetings and locations, with links to register: