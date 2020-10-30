Local

IPS to hold virtual awards ceremony, to recognize ‘Teacher of the Year’

Photo of IPS. (WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools will celebrate its top staff, schools and alumni.

The district is hosting its Hall of Fame awards Friday evening.

“Teacher of the Year” and “Innovation Teacher of the Year” are just some of the awards that will be handed out during the virtual ceremony.

Additionally, community partners will also be recognized for their efforts.

Speakers at the Friday evening ceremony include Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Trending Headlines

The ceremony is set to get underway at 7 p.m.

For more information and to watch the ceremony, click here.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana National Guard to begin training for nursing home COVID-19 assistance

Local /

Marion County Election Board to decide whether to add Lucas Oil Stadium as early vote location

Local /

Friday’s business headlines

Business /

School bus, car involved in Lawrence crash;1 transported to hospital

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.