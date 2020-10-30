IPS to hold virtual awards ceremony, to recognize ‘Teacher of the Year’

Photo of IPS. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools will celebrate its top staff, schools and alumni.

The district is hosting its Hall of Fame awards Friday evening.

“Teacher of the Year” and “Innovation Teacher of the Year” are just some of the awards that will be handed out during the virtual ceremony.

Additionally, community partners will also be recognized for their efforts.

Speakers at the Friday evening ceremony include Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The ceremony is set to get underway at 7 p.m.

For more information and to watch the ceremony, click here.