IPS to hold virtual discussion about race in the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools is set to address the issue of race in the classroom.

IPS will bring together a panel of experts to discuss and tackle the issue of race in America’s classroom.

The virtual discussion titled “Let’s Talk: A Conversation about Race in the Classroom” will take place on June 25 at 12:30 p.m.

It will be the second discussion in a series dealing with the issue of race.

For more information and to register, click here.