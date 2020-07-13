IPS to hold virtual town hall about reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families will have a chance to learn more about Indianapolis Public Schools’ reopening plans during a Monday night virtual town hall.

Leaders with IPS will discuss the back-to-school plan in a 6:30 p.m. Zoom call that will also be streamed on Facebook. The town hall will include time for questions.

IPS says 5,000 people can register in advance for the call.

The district will resume classes both in person and online Aug. 3. If parents want their children to use the e-learning option, you must fill out the full-time remote learning registration form by Friday.