IPS to host pre-K and kindergarten enrollment session amid district changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is time to register for kindergarten and pre-k across Indiana. Indianapolis Public Schools is helping get students enrolled with a pre-K and kindergarten enrollment session.

The special enrollment event is Saturday, April 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Carl Wilde School 79, 5002 W. 34th St.

Patrick Herrel is the director of enrollment and operations at IPS. He joined Daybreak on Thursday to discuss enrollment and changes this year.

For the first time, no matter where you live in Indianapolis, students can attend any public school in the city. This is part of the Rebuilding Stronger program the district began working on a year and a half ago.

“The biggest change under Rebuilding Stronger is that we used to operate under a system where your address guaranteed you one school and that’s how most school systems across the country operate. But starting next year, families have full choice,” Herrel explained.

“We have Montessori programs, we have dual language Spanish English immersion programs, high ability programs, art programs, schools that are focused on that. And families get empowered to choose which one makes the most sense for their student and they’ll get transportation to that school. So this Saturday is a great opportunity for families to learn what the best option is for their students.”

New and bigger enrollment zones made possible with the Rebuilding Stronger Plan will give parents the options to choose from multiple IPS schools — a setup that the district has marketed as an invitation for families to “Choose your IPS.”

All families applying for free pre-K, which serves children turning 4 years old on or before Aug. 1, must submit an On My Way Pre-K (OMW) application before their child can begin pre-K at IPS.

The purpose of Saturday’s enrollment event is to provide families with valuable information and resources to kickstart their child’s educational journey.

People attending the event can expect a thorough overview of the pre-K and kindergarten programs, including details about the curriculum and teaching approach and available resources to support children’s development.

IPS leaders say the event will offer enrollment assistance and on-site interpreters for English as a New Language (ENL) support, ensuring that all families can access the information they need.

“You can learn about the types of schools, how to get enrolled, transportation, all sorts of things where we’ll have opportunities. We also have raffles for families, food, we have daycare so that families can really focus on learning about schools while the students are taken care of. We’re really trying to get all families’ questions answered this Saturday,” Herrel said.

Event Offerings:

Free breakfast : Families can start the day right with a nutritious meal for their children.

: Families can start the day right with a nutritious meal for their children. On-site childcare: Childcare services will be provided during the session, offering parents peace of mind.

Childcare services will be provided during the session, offering parents peace of mind. On My Way Pre-K representatives: Representatives from “On My Way Pre-K” will be available to provide further information and support.

Representatives from “On My Way Pre-K” will be available to provide further information and support. Gift Card raffles: Attendees can participate in exciting raffles for a chance to win valuable prizes.

Attendees can participate in exciting raffles for a chance to win valuable prizes. Q&A session: An opportunity for families to get answers to their questions directly from IPS experts.

An opportunity for families to get answers to their questions directly from IPS experts. On-site Interpreters (ENL Liaisons): Language support will be available to ensure clear communication for all attendees.

IPS enrollment dipped during the pandemic. The district hopes recent changes will help boost the numbers.

“IPS has seen a rebound in enrollment and we’re starting to see an upward trend as well. Which is really exciting. And so we hope lots of families will learn about their options. And the earlier you make choices, the more of those choices you have, because certainly, at some point, that dual language Spanish immersion school may fill up. And so the earlier families act, the more options they have,” Herrel said.

Hanna Mordoh and Patrick Herrel, director of enrollment and operations at IPS. (WISH Photo)

Rebuilding Stronger Reorganization

The Rebuilding Stronger plan creates four enrollment zones, reconfigures grades, and offers special programming at more schools.

Officials hope that the reorganization in 2024-25 will ultimately boost enrollment by expanding specialized academic programming and offering more rigorous academic courses and electives.

Visit myIPS.org for more information on the Rebuilding Stronger Plan.