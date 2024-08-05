IPS to host vaccine clinic for students and families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and families in Indianapolis are encouraged to attend an immunization clinic next week.

The Indianapolis Public Schools district is hosting the clinic on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Shepherd Community Center on East Washington Street. It will be held from 4:30- 8 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, however, people are asked to complete the online registration form, use the enrollment code: IN65942, and select Shepherd Community-8/15/24.

People under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian consent. You are also asked to upload or send the immunization records for the person getting vaccinated and bring insurance cards.

Organizers say all insurance types will be accepted and billed (commercial, Medicare, Medicaid). For people without insurance, there is no cost for vaccines – except for the Shingles and adult RSV vaccines, which may require a co-pay.

According to IPS, all CDC-recommended vaccines will be provided. If you wish to refuse a specific vaccine, please contact the Indiana Immunization Coalition at least 48 hours before the event at clinic@vaccinateindiana.org.