IPS to offer free meals during fall break at 7 sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday announced its Fall Break Meal Service will run Monday- Oct. 18.

IPS Food Service staff will provide free breakfasts and lunches at seven sites around the district during the one-week break. That includes a daily visit for breakfast to the Martin Luther King Community Center, 40 W. 40th St., by the Bus Stop Café.

More than 80% of IPS students qualify for free and reduced-price services, which highlights the need to continue providing free, nutritious meals year-round. Anyone under the age of 18 can eat for free, regardless of whether they attend an IPS school.