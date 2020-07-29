IPS plans to start 2020-2021 school year with remote learning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Public Schools plans to begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely.

The school system announced that it plans to use remote learning instead of meeting in-person to start the school year.

The school system says that the commissioners will hear recommendations for remote learning and then vote on it during the July 30 board meeting.

If the plan is approved, there will not be any in-person classes until at least October.

“From the beginning, IPS administration has said we would remain flexible and respond to the changing data with an emphasis on the health and safety of our students as our top priority,” said Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “The decision to delay the return to in-person learning will allow more time for the number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County to stabilize and decrease to a less dangerous level.”

The district begins classes on Aug. 17

