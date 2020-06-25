IPS to vote on racial equity policy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools plan to approve a racial equity policy in a school board meeting Thursday night, something the district says they’ve never had.

The goal is to reduce bias, which includes racism and cultural bias. It’s also intended to promote an environment that respects diversity and belonging.

The key message is to strengthen and expand racial equity to get rid of opportunity gaps within IPS.

District leaders want to have team members that can address individual bias and remove racist, structures and policies within the system.

Leadership includes a collaboration of students, families, legislators and businesses to improve the overall outcome for students.

Strengthening relationships with colleges and universities is a big priority, especially historically black colleges and universities, to increase the number of teachers of color in the district.

There’s a push to advocate for effective legislation that actively addresses the numerous inequities that many IPS students and families experience. This includes poverty, homelessness and food insecurity.

The district also wants to expand ongoing efforts to identify and address racial disparities in school suspensions, expulsions and academic outcomes.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday night at the boardroom inside IPS headquarters.

It’s open to the public but there’s a limit of 50 people.

it will also be live-streamed on the district’s website — which you can find here.