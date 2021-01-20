IPS welcomes some elementary students back to classrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools welcomed kindergarten through third-grade students back to the classroom Tuesday after a winter break.



All students will phase into classrooms based on grade levels to accommodate safety restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The superintendent of IPS, Aleesia Johnson, said while this might be an exciting time for parents and students, she wants to encourage parents to do their part at home.



“Please ensure your student has clean masks with them every day and following healthy hygiene habits. We know that even as we return there will be instances that may require us to transition a group of students and staff, classroom grade level, sometimes an entire school back to remote learning for a short time to keep everyone safe,” said Johnson.

Parents interested in changing to a remote learning option can still do so by contacting their student’s school directly.

Next week, grades 7-12 will return for in-person learning based on a hybrid schedule.

