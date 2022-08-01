Local

IPS welcomes students back to the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools students started school on Monday.

To help kick off the 2022-2023 school year, IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson visited elementary and high schools on the southside of the city and Downtown Indianapolis.

The district has been preparing for the student’s return from hosting back-to-school events, implementing COVID-19 health and safety procedures, and mapping out areas where the pandemic may have widened the learning gap.

The district launched a new initiative to help students transition back to in-person learning. It’s called “Tutoring for all.” The program allows students two hours of additional tutoring each week In English, Math, or Language Arts for free. Parents will need to register their students by next Friday.

News 8 spoke to superintendent Johnson about why the district is taking this approach.

“Like any school districts across the country, we saw the impact in our students’ learning outcomes last year. As we got the federal funding to support schools, this was one of those efforts we thought could accelerate that recovery process. We’re very excited to have that available throughout the school district,” Johnson said.

IPS was eligible for free breakfast and lunch for all IPS students before the pandemic. Superintendent Johnson says that is still in place this year.

IPS COVID protocols have not changed since the end of last school year. Masks are optional but encouraged. The district says it will follow recommendations from the county and state health departments.