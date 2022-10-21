Local

Iranian-Americans protest violence in Iran here in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Iranians living in Indiana have been protesting weekly after the death of a woman in police custody that sparked demonstrations in Iran.

“They have tortured. They have executed,” said Azad Siahmakoun, an Iranian-American.

He is one of the three people in Indianapolis News 8 spoke to about the rebellion.

“They have nothing to fight back. Only their lives,” said Parisa Keywanfarv, speaking about the people of Iran.

In the fight for freedom, Hassan Mihankhah explained one of the burdens of the Islamic dictatorship.

“You walk with a girl in the street [and] they’ll come after you. ‘Who is she? Show me your marriage certificate.’ If it’s your sister, you have to show proof that she is your sister or relative,” said Mihankhah. “Otherwise, they take you away.”

All three said life was peaceful over 40 years ago with the previous leader. Now, Keywanfarv said the demonstrations give her courage to speak up.

“They want freedom. The most important freedom is freedom of speech,” she said. “The one we don’t have in Iran at all.”

Iranian women have been caught on video burning their hijabs and cutting their hair. Men and women have been protesting in the streets.

Keywanfarv said she holds weekly protests on Monument Circle to show her support.

During the conversation with Keywanfarv, she started a room on Clubhouse. It’s a social audio app that allows others to join in on certain topics. Sixty-two people from around the world listened and participated.

An anonymous participant said, “I’m from Oakland, New Zealand. I was born in Iran. This is not a protest anymore. This is a revolution.”

Another said, “We have been tolerating this horrible people for 43 years and we cannot, we cannot take it anymore.”

Keywanfarv, Mihankhah, and Siahmakoun agreed that people around the world should use their voice to speak out on the violence.

“Send messages to your senator, your governor, to President Biden,” said Keywanfarv. “Ask him to not just speak up, but make action.”

“I want to say that the Iranian people are asking the support of President Biden. Americans are passionate about freedom and democracy,” explained Siahmakoun. “This is something that is imprinted in our DNA and I think we expect our President to take that internationally.”

Mihankhah said, “They are excited. Worried. Hopeful. Hopeful for a better future.”