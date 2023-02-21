Local

Irsay Collection acquires Secretariat’s saddle from 1973 Triple Crown

ELMONT, NY - JUNE 9, 1973: Jockey Ron Turcotte sits atop of Secretariat (2) racing to win the Triple Crown at the Belmont Stakes June 9, 1973, at Belmont Park, Elmont, NY. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The saddle used on legendary racehorse Secretariat when he won horse racing’s Triple Crown is the newest addition to The Jim Irsay Collection.

Secretariat, considered by many to be the greatest racehorse of all time, captured the Triple Crown by winning the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes in 1973.

After setting track records winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, the extraordinary colt won the Belmont Stakes by an amazing 31 lengths in world record time.

Secretariat retired to stud in Kentucky, siring more than 600 foals. Today, five decades after he won the Triple Crown, Secretariat’s descendants continue to impact the world of horse racing.

The collection acquired the saddle from renowned Hall of Fame jockey Ron Turcotte, who rode Secretariat to the Triple Crown.

The saddle will be on display for the first time on March 4 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center during a free, one-night-only performance of The Jim Irsay Band and exhibition of the Jim Irsay Collection. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required Tickets can be reserved online at www.jimirsaycollection.com.

Other items in the collection include instruments and items owned and used by some of the greatest musicians in history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, and Sir Elton John.