Irsay Family and Sports Center for Health and Wellness opens on Park Tudor School’s campus

Photo of Irsay Family and Sports Center for Health and Wellness. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Park Tudor School has opened a new Irsay Family and Sports Center for Health and Wellness on its campus.

The $27 million state-of-the-art facility was made possible by the Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and family as well as other alumni for students and staff to enjoy.

It has multiple gymnasiums to host school-wide assemblies and sporting events with a field house that can be divided into three sports courts.

The wellness center has a multipurpose studio, weight room, bouldering wall (horizontal rock climbing), cardio fitness room, walking track, seminar classroom, community spaces and places for students to gather.

It even features a “social staircase,” a hang-out space for students with outlets on the wide steps to charge electronic devices.

There’s also a full-service café that serves nutritional foods and a coffee bar.

The health and wellness center will eventually be used to host conferences, events and alumni reunion weekends.