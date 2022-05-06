Local

Irsay family auctioning Kurt Cobain guitar to benefit their Kicking the Stigma intiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Irsay family is kicking it off by auctioning a guitar played by grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain.

The 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar Cobain played in the music video for Nirvana’s breakout 1991 single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” is owned by Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO, Jim Irsay.

The guitar will be auctioned later this month and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Kicking the Stigma, the Irsay family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses.

The left-handed Fender will go across the block May 20 – 22 in New York, according to auction house Julien’s Auctions.

In his final interview with Guitar World before his death, Cobain said of the guitar: “I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the

guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite.”

The conservative starting estimate for the iconic instrument is $600,000 to $800,000.