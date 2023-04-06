Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Irvington Elementary School students celebrate winning the I Love to Read Challenge

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winners of the I Love to Read Challenge for 2023 didn’t let a thunderstorm or two keep them from enjoying a special pizza party.

The winners of this year’s challenge, Mrs. Kimberly Barnes’ third-grade class at Irvington Elementary School in Indianapolis, read for a total of 76,586 minutes.

To reward the students for their hard work, News 8’s Hanna Mordoh stopped by Mrs. Barnes’ classroom Wednesday afternoon to enjoy some pizza, hand out a few prizes, and present the championship trophy!

News 8's Hanna Mordoh visits Mrs. Barnes' third grade class at Irvington Elementary School in Indianapolis on April 5, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)
Mrs. Kimberly Barnes with the I Love to Read trophy on April 5, 2023. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

Along with the pizza party and trophy, the students also received a classroom library refresh from Scholastic, tickets to GMR Grand Prix practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a free book from Teachers’ Treasures, and other prizes. Mrs. Barnes will enjoy a Teachers’ Treasures membership and shopping spree.

WISH-TV is proud to partner with the NCAA Readers Become Leaders program to encourage a love of reading in third-graders at a time when students are developmentally adapting from “learning to read” to “reading to learn.” 

Recent studies show that young children have been hit the hardest by academic disruptions from the pandemic, so reading is more important now than ever.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Push to change Indiana property taxes to benefit charter schools triggers alarm in IPS
News /
Pentagon to release reviews on US withdrawal from Afghanistan
National News /
Stormy Daniels says she’s ‘absolutely’ willing to testify in Trump hush money trial
National News /
House bill looks to modify sentence for elderly, seriously ill prisoners
Political News /