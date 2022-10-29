Local

Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”

This is the 76th year of celebrations.

“Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”

Today, Hoosiers can expect a 5K Vampire Run and a Little Bat Dash, Street Fair, Battle of the Bands, Costume Contests, a parade, and after party.

Organizers started to block off Washington street at 4a.m. Other roads will be blocked off for the Vampire Run.

“Over 200 vendors will be here,” said Kami Nielsen, an organizer.

