Irvington Halloween Festival returns for 77th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ghosts, vampires, monsters, and more are set to take over the streets on the city’s east side.

The Irvington Halloween Festival is back for its 77th year and runs through Saturday. The ever-popular weeklong event is put on by the Irvington Community Council.

So far this week, the annual celebration has provided a variety of events to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, including movie screenings, scary stories, and window-painting contests.

Kami Nielsen, festival co-chair, says it’s always great to see the community embrace the tradition.

“This neighborhood just really lights up in October. People start decorating their houses in July for Halloween around here,” Nielsen said. “By October people are just revved up and ready to go.”

Festival co-chair Carrie Yazzell says the warmer weather has been a welcome addition to this year’s event.

“The weather just brings more people, more fun, more excitement,” Yazell said. “We’re hoping for good weather(Saturday), fingers crossed…hoping for a record turnout.”

The warm weather will stick around through Friday, when the living dead will ride on the streets for the annual Zombie Bike Ride starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday is all about the annual Street Fair, which starts at 10 a.m. and includes a parade, canine costume contest, and a battle of the bands competition.

After the fair, a 21-and-over After Party will be held by Light Matter Promotions at the Irvington Events Center, 6767 E. Washington St. in Indianapolis. Local acts will play music from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Light Matter Promotions has put on the Official Irvington Halloween Festival After Party for 7 years. It Includes costume contests, food tastings and free psychic readings.

L:MP co-owner Alicia Dougherty says she and her husband Brandon wanted to celebrate the neighborhood’s spooky history.

“The history of Irvington is really pretty haunted. We have the first-ever serial killer here, H.H. Holmes in Irvington. It’s actually named after Sleepy Hollow. The author of Sleepy Hollow was (named) Irving,” Dougherty said. “We wanted to bring something special to the …the adults who want to partake in Halloween. The street festival brings about 50 to 70,000 people. We thought what a great opportunity to bring everyone together.”

Tickets to the After Party party are still on sale. They can be purchased online or at the door.