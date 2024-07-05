Irvington neighborhood to host First Friday art event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Irvington community is hosting a First Friday art event to kick off the weekend.

Multiple Businesses participating include Snug, Hampton & Co., and more. First Fridays have been going on in Irvington for nearly six years.

“We love to celebrate all the creatives and artists here in Irvington. So we’re just going to keep celebrating the 4th of July weekend here,” said Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton & Co.

Many local artists will also be showcasing their work throughout the Irvington neighborhood.

The artist will be inside Hampton & Co. and also Market Vintage. They’re working to grow more and more businesses to join on First Fridays.

“This year we’ve actually added two other businesses, Bare Knuckle Barbershop and Market Vintage are all hosting events and artists. So it’s just about keeping the vibe going and extending it further down Washington Street to our other local businesses,” Hampton said.

Music will also be featured at the Irving Theater. The event kicks off from 5-9 p.m. and admission is free.

For more information on First Friday in Irvington, you can find that information here.