Irvington’s new Snug bar is a cozy Irish whiskey haven

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Irvington’s latest addition, Snug, is shaking things up since opening its doors on Tuesday, January 2. Nestled in a 600-square-foot space that once housed a local salon, this Irish-themed bar is geared up to make a big splash with its diverse whiskey collection, boasting over 90 different labels. From the heavyweights like Jameson and Bushmills to a myriad of lesser-known gems, Snug promises a whiskey experience that’s second to none.

The bar draws its name from the private, secluded corners found in Victorian-era pubs. These snug spaces were havens for those seeking discretion, whether it was women or even police officers avoiding the main pub’s gaze.

Although Snug’s food menu might be short, the owners envision it as the perfect spot to gather before or after dining at nearby hotspots like Strange Bird, known for oysters and ramen.

Emphasizing its intimate, neighborhood pub vibe over drawing in large crowds (with a capacity of 49 people), the aim of fostering connections and creating memorable moments within its cozy confines is the order.

Whiskey aficionados can savor shots priced between $5 to $8 while also gaining access to Snug’s exclusive whiskey club, offering perks such as merchandise, tastings, and educational events. The beverage lineup goes beyond spirits, catering to diverse tastes with options like sparkling tea, non-alcoholic beer, and punch.

Operating hours for Snug are tailored to the evening crowd, open from 3 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays and extending an hour later on Fridays and Saturdays, closing at 11 p.m.

The concept of a snug, a traditional enclave within Irish pubs, finds its contemporary manifestation in Snug’s design and ambiance—a nod to privacy and exclusivity in a vibrant, social setting.